Wheels Jeep Wrangler JK 2007 - 2017 Asking Price: 400 Condition: Good Condition Location: Hinchinbrook / Sydney Hi,

Up for sale is a stock OEM Jeep Wrangler wheels and tyres used for 3 weeks.

They came off from a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 2016



AT Tyres Goodyear Wrangler

x5 pieces of 245 / 75 / r17



4 tyres are about 85 - 90 % tread

1 tyre is brand new



it's like paying $80 dollars each including wheels and tyres very cheap.



Free Delivery Sydney Area.



