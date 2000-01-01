2001 XJ Classic Asking Price: $3500 Make: Jeep Model: XJ Cherkee Year: 2001 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 230,000 Rego State: Qld Hi guys, reluctantly selling my XJ as the the time has come to upgrade. Very reluctant sale as I looked long and hard for a really neat Silver 2001 Classic. Was close to stock (2 inch Ironman lift only) when I got it and has now got around 3 inch of lift. Ironman shocks with OME 2 inch Springs. Has a 1 inch coil spacer in the front and a ironrock Offroad shackle in the rear. Gearbox spacer underneath and it drives sweet. Has 245/70/16 BFG's on stock rims with spacers to give it a little stance.

Has had a new fuel pump assembly last month and a replacement dash about 1 gear ago. Klms are 11500 higher then they are due to the new dash having higher klms.

Apart drop that it is pretty much standard, doesn't overheat at all and aircon is ice cold.



Located in brissy, call 0416534442



Cheers Hi guys, reluctantly selling my XJ as the the time has come to upgrade. Very reluctant sale as I looked long and hard for a really neat Silver 2001 Classic. Was close to stock (2 inch Ironman lift only) when I got it and has now got around 3 inch of lift. Ironman shocks with OME 2 inch Springs. Has a 1 inch coil spacer in the front and a ironrock Offroad shackle in the rear. Gearbox spacer underneath and it drives sweet. Has 245/70/16 BFG's on stock rims with spacers to give it a little stance.Has had a new fuel pump assembly last month and a replacement dash about 1 gear ago. Klms are 11500 higher then they are due to the new dash having higher klms.Apart drop that it is pretty much standard, doesn't overheat at all and aircon is ice cold.Located in brissy, call 0416534442Cheers