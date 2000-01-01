 Fuel Leak at Breakfast Creek Hotel - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Ringer13  Ringer13 is online now
Fuel Leak at Breakfast Creek Hotel
Hello, I've just pulled up at Breakfast Creek Hotel in Bris and have diesel squirting out from underneath my WK2 whilst running, not when stopped. To make things worse, I'm flying to Texas 8:30am tomorrow morn. My plan was to leave vehicle in long term parking for 3 weeks. Does anyone know of a mechanic locally? It's coming out of a part passenger side of centre and just behind centre pillar, there are 2, what look like Welsh plugs close together, one looks to be cracked, is this the fuel pump?
Any help would be much appreciated.
Cheers

spoondog  spoondog is online now
spoondog:
It's not just a fuel filter is it? There are 2 of them and it sounds like a similar position to what you mention.


TR Laredo  TR Laredo is online now
Is probably the fuel filter assembly (pg 345 of owners manual refers). There are two fuel filters side by side plus a water drain plug between the 2. Check to see if they are tight etc as they are under pressure when the ignition is on/engine is running. Not sure where you'll find a mechanic as I'm in Vic.

Cheers
