Front lower ball joints and control arms Took my Jeep to Pedders for a check, thinking I may need rear control arms/bushes, but they are ok. However, the front lower ball joints are worn and they suggest replacing the arms and bushes - $455 each side plus $400 labour, seems a bit excessive to me!

Also needs rear shocks,quoted $513 fitted,not so bad.

