XJ Pre-August 97 Assorted bits Asking Price: as listed Condition: Used Location: St.Marys. NSW Wheel Arch Flares - Dark Green - replaced with Bushwackers. One (front offside) will need sanding & repainting. $30.



Inlet Manifold (pre-August 1997) $40.



Goodyear Wrangler All Terrain: 2 / 225 x 75 x 15 (at-least 90% tread) removed only to fit 31" tyres and kept in shed. $50.



Bridgestone Duellers All Terrain: 2 / 225 x 75 x 15 (at-least 80% tread) $50.

Bridgestone Duellers All Terrain: 2 / 225 x 75 x 15 (at-least 60% tread) - One has damage to sidewall so only good for spare. $60- for both!



Front bash plate (no bolts) for XJ (pre-August 1997). $30



Borg Warner 35 Axles (from rear of XJ pre-August 1997) $80.



