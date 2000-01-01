Wheel Arch Flares - Dark Green - replaced with Bushwackers. One (front offside) will need sanding & repainting. $30.
Inlet Manifold (pre-August 1997) $40.
Goodyear Wrangler All Terrain: 2 / 225 x 75 x 15 (at-least 90% tread) removed only to fit 31" tyres and kept in shed. $50.
Bridgestone Duellers All Terrain: 2 / 225 x 75 x 15 (at-least 80% tread) $50.
Bridgestone Duellers All Terrain: 2 / 225 x 75 x 15 (at-least 60% tread) - One has damage to sidewall so only good for spare. $60- for both!
Front bash plate (no bolts) for XJ (pre-August 1997). $30
Borg Warner 35 Axles (from rear of XJ pre-August 1997) $80.
* All items are pick-up from St Marys, NSW