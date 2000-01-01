Good wet weather A/T tyres for JK I'm looking for new A/T tyres for my 2010 JK 2-door and am particularly interested in good wet weather performance. The Goodyear Wranglers that came with the vehicle were so scary on wet roads that I replaced them with road tyres (Kumho Road Venture APT), but now I want to go back to A/Ts. My top three contenders at the moment are Dick Cepek Trail Country, Bridgestone Dueler 697 and BF Goodrich A/Ts.



