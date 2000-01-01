





I am in the market of buying my first 4x4 ever.



I was looking at 80 series landcruisers before I jumped on here.



Don't know why, but... theres just something about the wranglers not looking like a street car that i like. Landcruisers sure are tough and reliable (80 series solid axle) but still look like a car on road rather than an offroad vehicle.



Anyway because I cant get the jeep wrangler out of my head i thought why not just buy that first and see how it goes.



Well, here i am on the forum.



I have done as much reading as possible to learn the difference between buying say a 2 door jeep wrangler vs a 4 door wrangler JKU.



In a nutshell from what I understood, 2 door jeep has better break over angle and tighter turning circle. Makes certain things in bush easier.



However a 4 door can still do what the 2 door can just harder. You need bigger wheels and lift to overcome break over angle. Also skid plates help.



Turning circle... well just do few extra turns where the 2 door finds it easier.



On other hand the 4 door can climb steep things a lot easier which i prefer over the 2 door. Is a lot more stable (sense of security) and can carry what a 2 door cant if you plan to tour long distance around australia.



In a nutshell thats pretty much what I gathered that a 4 door can do everything a 2 door can with more space available.



So wife and I are looking at 4 doors.



If anything in my sumary is odd... please feel free to respond and correct misconceptions I may have gathered through my research.



Other than that...



Looking at 4 door wranglers... they started in 2007 up to 2016.



Price wise i was looking at 25,000 so a 2007 would be closer to my figure.



However i dont know what the differences are between 2007 to 2016.



Why would i say not want the 2007 and better off saving money for a 2010+ around $30,000?



In terms of modificstions, I used to own a 1968 dodge charger so i like to personalise stuff over time. If that means there is no difference which i get as I can modify all of it anyway, then ok.



So in general just trying to work out which way to go. With rubicon you get the diff locks and sway bar disconect. But, from what i also read there not that great and better stuff (ARB) can be gotten for diff locks.



So i figured to get the base wrangler and then buy the diff locks etc i want and put them in rsther than buying a rubicon for more money to then buy my own stuff and put it in. May as well stick to the base model then and work it how i want.



So anyway, which model year should i look at with whats been said in mind?



And on a side note... everyone i ever talk to says if you want close associations with your mechanic get a jeep and if you want something that just works get the landcruiser.



Whats so unreliable about the jeep? I dont get that sterotype.



Oh... i forgot to mention im after a turbo diesel automatic if that changes anything regarding which year is the best to get.



