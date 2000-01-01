I have been chasing air in fuel issues for a while on my 06 Cherokee KJ 2.8, and decided to use the Carter 4600HP I had lying around.
Followed a few guides
http://kj.polter.net/pics/cummins_pump/index.html
http://liberty.eurekaboy.com/kennedy.htm
Harness at rear provides a special wiring especially for the fuel pump (thick Blue / Orange wire). Took me a while to do the wiring as I used ample of heat shrink to keep things tidy. I used 4mm 15amp to do the wiring, and dual negative connections to make sure I have no earthing issues.
Once installed I primed it, and took it for a quick spin, Seems to pretty good. I'll provide long tern feedback in a week or two.
The Carter 4600HP is loud, but it's a free flow design (fuel still flows if the pump breaks). I might look into a smaller quiter pump in the future, and maybe even install the in tank pump.
I will let it seat overnight to check for leaks, and put the seats and carpet back after a long drive (just to make sure).