 Installed lift pump on KJ 2.8 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Installed lift pump on KJ 2.8


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
KJ75  KJ75 is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Brisbane (4036), Australia
Posts: 333
What Jeep do I drive?: KJ
Likes: 18
Liked 22 Times in 14 Posts
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Installed lift pump on KJ 2.8
I have been chasing air in fuel issues for a while on my 06 Cherokee KJ 2.8, and decided to use the Carter 4600HP I had lying around.

Followed a few guides
http://kj.polter.net/pics/cummins_pump/index.html
http://liberty.eurekaboy.com/kennedy.htm

Harness at rear provides a special wiring especially for the fuel pump (thick Blue / Orange wire). Took me a while to do the wiring as I used ample of heat shrink to keep things tidy. I used 4mm 15amp to do the wiring, and dual negative connections to make sure I have no earthing issues.

Once installed I primed it, and took it for a quick spin, Seems to pretty good. I'll provide long tern feedback in a week or two.

The Carter 4600HP is loud, but it's a free flow design (fuel still flows if the pump breaks). I might look into a smaller quiter pump in the future, and maybe even install the in tank pump.

I will let it seat overnight to check for leaks, and put the seats and carpet back after a long drive (just to make sure).

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
undrgnd's Avatar
undrgnd  undrgnd is offline
Senior Newbie
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 97
Likes: 0
Liked 11 Times in 11 Posts
Default
Awesome job mate. You won't regret it. I put the in tank option from sasquatch. Great results. Had it for ages now with no issues. Keep us posted.

Sent from my SM-G955F using Tapatalk
Likes: (1)
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:10 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=