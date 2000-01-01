Chasing Clunk in front end HI Guys



Just want confirmation as to what i think is making the noise. It happens when turning left or right but only when majority of weight transfers from side to side. I have replaced all bushes in front end and noise is still there, so this leads me to Ball joints? BUt if i jack the car off the ground and move wheel and supension components i cannot get it to make a noise and cannot see any movement in ball joints.



But maybe i cannot put enough weight on it to get it to make the noise?



Has to be ball joints as everything is replaced in the front. HI GuysJust want confirmation as to what i think is making the noise. It happens when turning left or right but only when majority of weight transfers from side to side. I have replaced all bushes in front end and noise is still there, so this leads me to Ball joints? BUt if i jack the car off the ground and move wheel and supension components i cannot get it to make a noise and cannot see any movement in ball joints.But maybe i cannot put enough weight on it to get it to make the noise?Has to be ball joints as everything is replaced in the front.