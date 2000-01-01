HI Guys
Just want confirmation as to what i think is making the noise. It happens when turning left or right but only when majority of weight transfers from side to side. I have replaced all bushes in front end and noise is still there, so this leads me to Ball joints? BUt if i jack the car off the ground and move wheel and supension components i cannot get it to make a noise and cannot see any movement in ball joints.
But maybe i cannot put enough weight on it to get it to make the noise?
Has to be ball joints as everything is replaced in the front.