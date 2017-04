TJ Light bar brackets Looking at fitting a 50" light bar to my TJ. Where's the best place to get A pillar brackets from? Also are those eBay ones from China any good?



I will also be putting A pillar pod lights on, where's best to get these brackets from?



There seems to be an endless list of options if you're in the states, but the market seems to dry up pretty quickly over here, or I'm just looking in the wrong place. Looking at fitting a 50" light bar to my TJ. Where's the best place to get A pillar brackets from? Also are those eBay ones from China any good?I will also be putting A pillar pod lights on, where's best to get these brackets from?There seems to be an endless list of options if you're in the states, but the market seems to dry up pretty quickly over here, or I'm just looking in the wrong place. __________________

Cheers Rod



"That's a pretty permanent solution to a temporary problem"