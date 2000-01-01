ANZAC Day 2017 Jeep tribute Jeeps found their way into many countries armed forces during WWII including Australia and New Zealand.

Here are some old photos of Jeeps being used over the years at home and during our countries conflicts overseas.

Unfortunately I only found one old photo of a Jeep being used by New Zealand forces but it includes the then NZ Prime Minister near the front line in Italy during WWII.



Here's an early model Jeep being used by NO. 3 Squadron, RAAF Libya North Africa 1941





Early model Jeep on an airfield near Darwin





Australian Army Jeep at MILLINGIMBI ISLAND, NT. 1943





84TH and 85th Mobile Cinema Unit, Brisbane 1943





Parade of Australian Army Jeeps in Sydney NSW. 1944

