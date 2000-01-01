Jeeps found their way into many countries armed forces during WWII including Australia and New Zealand.
Here are some old photos of Jeeps being used over the years at home and during our countries conflicts overseas.
Unfortunately I only found one old photo of a Jeep being used by New Zealand forces but it includes the then NZ Prime Minister near the front line in Italy during WWII.
Here's an early model Jeep being used by NO. 3 Squadron, RAAF Libya North Africa 1941
Early model Jeep on an airfield near Darwin
Australian Army Jeep at MILLINGIMBI ISLAND, NT. 1943
84TH and 85th Mobile Cinema Unit, Brisbane 1943
Parade of Australian Army Jeeps in Sydney NSW. 1944
Jeep used by Australian forces in action on the Kokoda Track (AKA Kokoda Trail).
Milne Bay, New Guinea. 1943
New Guinea 1943
By the end of WWII, Jeeps were a common sight but these Allied POW's who had just been liberated from Changi Prison in Singapore had never seen a Jeep before and took a moment to admire this model used by Australian Forces
Korea 1953
L-R Pte Ned Brown from Sydney NSW, Pte Bill Brewster from Mount Magnet WA, Pte John Howard from Perth WA, Pte Fred Drake from Warrnambool Vic, Pte Max Walton from West Thebarton SA
Taking a break at KIMPO, SOUTH KOREA, 1952.
No 77 Squadron RAAF Jeep
Australian Army Training Team Vietnam (AATTV), Bac-Lieu Province, South Vietnam
Three RAAF Jeeps at Vung Tau, Vietnam. 1964
No Jeeps in WWI.
This is my Grandfather in Egypt during WWI.
Shortly after this photo was taken, he shipped to Gallipoli then on the Western Front in Belgium and France.
Luckily he was not listed among the fallen during the war and lived to a very old age - he attended the ANZAC Day marches for as long as he could.
