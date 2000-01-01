 ANZAC Day Jeep's - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

ANZAC Day Jeep's
Jeeps found their way into many countries armed forces during WWII including Australia and New Zealand.
Here are some old photos of Jeeps being used over the years at home and during our countries conflicts overseas.
Unfortunately I only found one old photo of a Jeep being used by New Zealand forces but it includes the then NZ Prime Minister near the front line in Italy during WWII.

Here's an early model Jeep being used by NO. 3 Squadron, RAAF Libya North Africa 1941


Early model Jeep on an airfield near Darwin


Australian Army Jeep at MILLINGIMBI ISLAND, NT. 1943


84TH and 85th Mobile Cinema Unit, Brisbane 1943


Parade of Australian Army Jeeps in Sydney NSW. 1944
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: NO. 3 SQUADRON, RAAF Libya North Africa 1941.jpg Views: 0 Size: 82.8 KB ID: 75775   Click image for larger version Name: darwin.jpg Views: 0 Size: 46.5 KB ID: 75776   Click image for larger version Name: MILLINGIMBI ISLAND, NT. 1943.jpg Views: 0 Size: 120.6 KB ID: 75777   Click image for larger version Name: 84TH and 85th MOBILE CINEMA UNIT Brisbane 1943.jpg Views: 0 Size: 84.4 KB ID: 75778   Click image for larger version Name: SYDNEY, NSW. 1944.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.2 KB ID: 75779  

First Jeep unloaded at Kokoda, New Guinea.


Jeep used by Australian forces in action on the Kokoda Track (AKA Kokoda Trail).


Milne Bay, New Guinea. 1943


New Guinea 1943


By the end of WWII, Jeeps were a common sight but these Allied POW's who had just been liberated from Changi Prison in Singapore had never seen a Jeep before and took a moment to admire this model used by Australian Forces
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: First Jeep and bike unloaded at Kokoda 19 11 42.jpg Views: 0 Size: 120.0 KB ID: 75780   Click image for larger version Name: Kokoda Trail, New Guinea. 1944.jpg Views: 0 Size: 131.1 KB ID: 75781   Click image for larger version Name: Milne Bay, New Guinea. 1943.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.8 KB ID: 75782   Click image for larger version Name: New Guinea 1943.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.9 KB ID: 75783   Click image for larger version Name: Changi prison camp following the Japanese surrender on 1945-08-15..jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.6 KB ID: 75784  

New Zealand Prime Minister Peter Fraser hitches a ride in a NZ Army Jeep at Cassino, Italy 1944


No. 1 Parachute Training Unit, RAAF Station Richmond Vic 1945


3rd Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR), enroute to Korea 1950


3rd Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR) Korea 1951


Regimental Aid Post (RAP) Jeep Korea 1951
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: NZ PM Peter Fraser Cassino Italy 1944.jpg Views: 0 Size: 125.7 KB ID: 75785   Click image for larger version Name: No. 1 Parachute Training Unit, RAAF Station Richmond 1945.jpg Views: 0 Size: 49.7 KB ID: 75786   Click image for larger version Name: 3rd Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR), enrote to Korea 1950.jpg Views: 0 Size: 50.4 KB ID: 75787   Click image for larger version Name: 3rd Battalion, The Royal Australian Regiment (3RAR) Korea 1951.jpg Views: 0 Size: 64.9 KB ID: 75788   Click image for larger version Name: Regimental Aid Post (RAP) Jeep Korea 1951.jpg Views: 0 Size: 67.0 KB ID: 75789  

Korea 1953
L-R Pte Ned Brown from Sydney NSW, Pte Bill Brewster from Mount Magnet WA, Pte John Howard from Perth WA, Pte Fred Drake from Warrnambool Vic, Pte Max Walton from West Thebarton SA


Taking a break at KIMPO, SOUTH KOREA, 1952.
No 77 Squadron RAAF Jeep


Australian Army Training Team Vietnam (AATTV), Bac-Lieu Province, South Vietnam


Three RAAF Jeeps at Vung Tau, Vietnam. 1964


No Jeeps in WWI.
This is my Grandfather in Egypt during WWI.
Shortly after this photo was taken, he shipped to Gallipoli then on the Western Front in Belgium and France.
Luckily he was not listed among the fallen during the war and lived to a very old age - he attended the ANZAC Day marches for as long as he could.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Korea 1953 L-R Pt Ned Brown Sydney NSW, Pt Bill Brewster Mount Magnet WA, Pt John Howard Perth .jpg Views: 0 Size: 138.4 KB ID: 75790   Click image for larger version Name: KIMPO, SOUTH KOREA, 1952 no 77 Squadron RAAF Jeep.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.2 KB ID: 75791   Click image for larger version Name: Australian Army Training Team Vietnam (AATTV), Bac Lieu Province S. Vietnam.jpg Views: 0 Size: 75.5 KB ID: 75792   Click image for larger version Name: RAAF Jeeps at Vung Tau, Vietnam. 1964.jpg Views: 0 Size: 127.5 KB ID: 75793   Click image for larger version Name: pop (7).jpg Views: 0 Size: 82.1 KB ID: 75794  

Great piccies. Thanks for sharing them.

I saw a couple of Jeeps at this morning's service at Campbelltown. Also a C-17 low lvl fly past at Riverstone, NSW.
