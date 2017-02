Current WJ owner wanting to upgrade and need advise Good day guys,



I currently own a 2004 WJ Laredo and I am looking at upgrading.



As with everything, I have a budget and need to stay as close to $30k as possible.



Is there any particular year model to stay away from in terms of problems? I have heard 2011 is a no go, how true is this? I would love to own an Overland or something with the Quadra Lift.



Looking forward to comments. Good day guys,I currently own a 2004 WJ Laredo and I am looking at upgrading.As with everything, I have a budget and need to stay as close to $30k as possible.Is there any particular year model to stay away from in terms of problems? I have heard 2011 is a no go, how true is this? I would love to own an Overland or something with the Quadra Lift.Looking forward to comments.