New Wheels....... Finally after Spending $ after $ Its time for some FUN STUFF!

I am heading off to Brisbane in 2 weeks and made my calls checked everything out ...............

I am going to get myself 5 Sunraysia dynamic steel Rims I am sick of the standard spoke looking limited wheels they are heavy and as I only have one good arm are heavy to lift so the new wheels I can wait I seem to be spending $ to keep the jeep going but its going perfect so I am going to lash out.....I am only getting 15x7s as I got new tyres last year so no big wheels for me the scrap metal dealers will give me $1.50 a kilo for the old wheels so that's about $100 to $120 the new rims are $77 ea plus $15 fitting so I am happy around the $400 mark and they are in BLACK!

I cant wait Pics when I get them

_____ooooo

/__l_l_,\____\,___

l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]

_.(o)_)__(o)_)--o-)_)................... Finally after Spending $ after $ Its time for some FUN STUFF!I am heading off to Brisbane in 2 weeks and made my calls checked everything out ...............I am going to get myself 5 Sunraysia dynamic steel Rims I am sick of the standard spoke looking limited wheels they are heavy and as I only have one good arm are heavy to lift so the new wheels I can wait I seem to be spending $ to keep the jeep going but its going perfect so I am going to lash out.....I am only getting 15x7s as I got new tyres last year so no big wheels for me the scrap metal dealers will give me $1.50 a kilo for the old wheels so that's about $100 to $120 the new rims are $77 ea plus $15 fitting so I am happy around the $400 mark and they are in BLACK!I cant wait Pics when I get them_____ooooo/__l_l_,\____\,___l_---l_l__l---[ ]llllll[ ]_.(o)_)__(o)_)--o-)_)................... __________________

NEW 96 XJ Limited LPG Conversion......as I Have Replaced EVERYTHING! Likes: (3)

Monstermk2, rustynuts, swampy