My 1999 XJ runs great except after stopping for fuel of spending 5min in a drive through then the revs will start to jump a bit and sounds like its missing a bit. When accelerating it will buck and miss for a few mins then go back to normal. I have heat wrapped new headers(old ones were cracked) and wrapped injectors to reduce temps around fuel delivary and has helped a little but still feels like i am getting vapor lock. When i bought the car they had replaced every major sensor and new dizzy but couldnt stop the problem. Cheers