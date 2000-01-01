Jeep xj runs rough at operating temp after stopping for 5min Gday



My 1999 XJ runs great except after stopping for fuel of spending 5min in a drive through then the revs will start to jump a bit and sounds like its missing a bit. When accelerating it will buck and miss for a few mins then go back to normal. I have heat wrapped new headers(old ones were cracked) and wrapped injectors to reduce temps around fuel delivary and has helped a little but still feels like i am getting vapor lock. When i bought the car they had replaced every major sensor and new dizzy but couldnt stop the problem. Cheers GdayMy 1999 XJ runs great except after stopping for fuel of spending 5min in a drive through then the revs will start to jump a bit and sounds like its missing a bit. When accelerating it will buck and miss for a few mins then go back to normal. I have heat wrapped new headers(old ones were cracked) and wrapped injectors to reduce temps around fuel delivary and has helped a little but still feels like i am getting vapor lock. When i bought the car they had replaced every major sensor and new dizzy but couldnt stop the problem. Cheers