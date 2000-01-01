2004 Overland Wrecking Find Hello.



I came across an interesting specimen tat the owner most luckely would want to sell as a whole.



It is 2004 Overland that got B pillar damage and missing the front door. Doesnt look like it is repairable, but certainly is a solid wrecking car.

The mileage is 141k. It has got high output V8 that started rit away and sounded very healthy. Tranny and drivedrain presumed to be fully working.

Quadra Drive axels.

Interior has some minor weather damage, but nothing horrible.

Nudge bar, adjustable Monro shockes, all the Overland goodies.

No check engine or airbag lighhts when started.



The car is in Brisbane north side.



What do you guys this rig worth as it is?



Anyone interested in some of the parts and has a room to keep it while wrecking?

























