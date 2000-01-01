LED Light bar and ARB bar Hey all,



Does anyone have a tidy looking install of an LED light bar mounted to the standard ARB winch bar? By tidy I mean low profile.



I have IPF spotlights at the moment and I'm sure they're not great for air flow. I'm thinking a slim 20 inch or so light bar mounted low might be good and give better light as well?



What brand have people mounted to this bumper? Are you happy with the light output and how did you mount it?



