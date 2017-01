Transmission cooler install Am looking to install a transmission cooler to my CRD Auto.



Just looking for some tips on where to tap into the transmission cooler pipes which run to the radiator - to feed into the aux cooler. Does it matter which of the two pipes is tapped into?



Also, where did you install your cooler itself?



