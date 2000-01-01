 Jeep grand cherokee wg v8 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
SNOWG
SNOWG  SNOWG is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Coffs Winter / Tassie Summer
Age: 44
Posts: 475
What Jeep do I drive?: WG
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default Jeep grand cherokee wg v8
Asking Price: 8000
Make: Jeep
Model: Grand Cherokee WG
Year: 2001
Condition: Good
Odometer KM: 170000
Rego State: NSW
Very well maintained JEEP.
Comes with 2 sets of wheels for on road and offroading (Copper STT on American Racing rim)
Front ARB Lockers / compressor $$
Chrome Moly front U Joint drive shafts $1000
Re geared Diffs $$
TrakLoc Rear LSD
Can be configured with standard or 2inch or 4inch lift
(4 inch Long arm fronts IRO)
Adjustable Track Bar
Drop Pitman
TPMS (Tire Pressure monitoring system) Factory
Several sets of suspension:
2 Inch King Springs and Rancho Adjustable rear shocks and Tough Dogs large bore Front adjustable Shocks (With in car Cab Controller  not installed) <10,000km
x4 Inch Old Man Emu Nitrocharger Shocks (<1000km)
x4 Inch Bilstein Shocks (<1000km installed)
Near new Alpine stereo/speakers and x2 Amps/sub $3000
Steering wheel stereo controls+ bluetooth
New lifetime warranty Radiator from the US
All known Jeep gremlins attended to:
New A/C Blend Door installed
New A/C Evaporator AND Heater Core installed
Tinted Windows
Just serviced, new Plugs and all new Sensors
Boxes of lubricants from US for maintenance
LPG Sequential Injection System with donut tank
New bonnet and tailgate struts
Oil changes every 6000km firm!
Boxes of stuff - all new Spicer U joints for everything ($$)
Tons I've forgotten. Been my money pit, parts alone worth more than asking price.

This has been my pride and joy, I am the 2nd owner and have owned it since 40k KM.
No expense spared on maintaining my Jeep.
Great Daily Driver or long trips or offroading.

Likes: (1)

  #2  
Old 42 Minutes Ago
Sockeye
Sockeye  Sockeye is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Brisbane
Posts: 484
What Jeep do I drive?: WJ
Likes: 45
Liked 64 Times in 40 Posts
Default
Very nice.
