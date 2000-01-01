Very well maintained JEEP.
Comes with 2 sets of wheels for on road and offroading (Copper STT on American Racing rim)
Front ARB Lockers / compressor $$
Chrome Moly front U Joint drive shafts $1000
Re geared Diffs $$
TrakLoc Rear LSD
Can be configured with standard or 2inch or 4inch lift
(4 inch Long arm fronts IRO)
Adjustable Track Bar
Drop Pitman
TPMS (Tire Pressure monitoring system) Factory
Several sets of suspension:
2 Inch King Springs and Rancho Adjustable rear shocks and Tough Dogs large bore Front adjustable Shocks (With in car Cab Controller not installed) <10,000km
x4 Inch Old Man Emu Nitrocharger Shocks (<1000km)
x4 Inch Bilstein Shocks (<1000km installed)
Near new Alpine stereo/speakers and x2 Amps/sub $3000
Steering wheel stereo controls+ bluetooth
New lifetime warranty Radiator from the US
All known Jeep gremlins attended to:
New A/C Blend Door installed
New A/C Evaporator AND Heater Core installed
Tinted Windows
Just serviced, new Plugs and all new Sensors
Boxes of lubricants from US for maintenance
LPG Sequential Injection System with donut tank
New bonnet and tailgate struts
Oil changes every 6000km firm!
Boxes of stuff - all new Spicer U joints for everything ($$)
Tons I've forgotten. Been my money pit, parts alone worth more than asking price.
This has been my pride and joy, I am the 2nd owner and have owned it since 40k KM.
No expense spared on maintaining my Jeep.
Great Daily Driver or long trips or offroading.