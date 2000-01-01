Jeep grand cherokee wg v8 Asking Price: 8000 Make: Jeep Model: Grand Cherokee WG Year: 2001 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 170000 Rego State: NSW Very well maintained JEEP.

Comes with 2 sets of wheels for on road and offroading (Copper STT on American Racing rim)

Front ARB Lockers / compressor $$

Chrome Moly front U Joint drive shafts $1000

Re geared Diffs $$

TrakLoc Rear LSD

Can be configured with standard or 2inch or 4inch lift

(4 inch Long arm fronts IRO)

Adjustable Track Bar

Drop Pitman

TPMS (Tire Pressure monitoring system) Factory

Several sets of suspension:

2 Inch King Springs and Rancho Adjustable rear shocks and Tough Dogs large bore Front adjustable Shocks (With in car Cab Controller  not installed) <10,000km

x4 Inch Old Man Emu Nitrocharger Shocks (<1000km)

x4 Inch Bilstein Shocks (<1000km installed)

Near new Alpine stereo/speakers and x2 Amps/sub $3000

Steering wheel stereo controls+ bluetooth

New lifetime warranty Radiator from the US

All known Jeep gremlins attended to:

New A/C Blend Door installed

New A/C Evaporator AND Heater Core installed

Tinted Windows

Just serviced, new Plugs and all new Sensors

Boxes of lubricants from US for maintenance

LPG Sequential Injection System with donut tank

New bonnet and tailgate struts

Oil changes every 6000km firm!

Boxes of stuff - all new Spicer U joints for everything ($$)

Tons I've forgotten. Been my money pit, parts alone worth more than asking price.



This has been my pride and joy, I am the 2nd owner and have owned it since 40k KM.

No expense spared on maintaining my Jeep.

Great Daily Driver or long trips or offroading.



Sockeye