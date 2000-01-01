I Have 5 x Metallic Silver JK alloy rims for sale. They are the stock size of 17" x 7.5" with standard back spacing & 5 x 5 stud pattern. All 5 rims are in excellent condition with no scratches or scuff etc. Also included are the Jeep centre cap plus the Mopar wheel nuts too.
I will post photos early next week.
(I'm also sell a set of Goodyear Wrangler Silent Armour 245/R75/17 tyres with about 60% tread left in very good condition $200 - see my other ad)
If you buy the rims and tyres together I'll sell the lot for $300
PM me if interested.