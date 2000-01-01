Jk 17" alloy rims x 5 Asking Price: $150 To Suit: Jk Wrangler Size: 17" x 7.5" Condition: Excellent Location: Carina, Brisbane I Have 5 x Metallic Silver JK alloy rims for sale. They are the stock size of 17" x 7.5" with standard back spacing & 5 x 5 stud pattern. All 5 rims are in excellent condition with no scratches or scuff etc. Also included are the Jeep centre cap plus the Mopar wheel nuts too.

I will post photos early next week.



(I'm also sell a set of Goodyear Wrangler Silent Armour 245/R75/17 tyres with about 60% tread left in very good condition $200 - see my other ad)



If you buy the rims and tyres together I'll sell the lot for $300



PM me if interested. I Have 5 x Metallic Silver JK alloy rims for sale. They are the stock size of 17" x 7.5" with standard back spacing & 5 x 5 stud pattern. All 5 rims are in excellent condition with no scratches or scuff etc. Also included are the Jeep centre cap plus the Mopar wheel nuts too.I will post photos early next week.(I'm also sell a set of Goodyear Wrangler Silent Armour 245/R75/17 tyres with about 60% tread left in very good condition $200 - see my other ad)If you buy the rims and tyres together I'll sell the lot for $300PM me if interested. __________________

Enjoy life, just get out there and do it!