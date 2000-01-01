|
Goodyear Wrangler Silent Armours x 5
Asking Price:
$200
To Suit:
JK Wrangler, WH Grand Cherokee, Commander etc.....
Size:
245/R75/17
Condition:
Very good Cond.
Location:
Carina, Brisbane
I'm getting larger tyres so I'm selling my stock JK Goodyear Wrangler Silent Armour kevlar ATR tyres. All 5 are in very good condition with about 60% tread left. (Photos posted next week.)
(I'm also selling a set of 5 x stock JK alloy rims in metallic silver colour in excellent condition for $150 - see my other ad)
If you buy the rims and tyres together I'll sell for the lot for $300
PM me if you're interested
