2013 Jk rubicon unlimited Asking Price: 45000 ono Make: Jk Model: Rubicon unlimited Year: 2013 Condition: Very good Odometer KM: 51000 Rego State: Qld 2013 rubicon unlimited, gecko green, 51000ks, auto, 3.6 v6

2.5 inch lift, oil pan bash guard, belly pan slide guard, front and rear diff bash guards, 5 x genuine method mesh matte black wheels with 35 inch federal mts near new , smittybilt front and rear bumpers, 12000lb low mount winch, uhf,

Lots of extras 45000 Ono

Please call 0402561858

Extremely good condition

