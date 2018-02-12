Potential JL Production Roadmap Shows 2DR Delay And Diesel Rollout For those looking to scoop up a factory fresh two-door 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL, well, it looks like you may have to wait a bit for your new ride.



In fact, it appears that just about everything regarding the JL– save for the hardtop four-door version – will require some modicum of patience from the Jeep buying crowd. Plus, if you have been holding on to your JK as a potential trade in, then you may not like where this is going either.



According to information supplied to Ausjeepoffroad.com, only those JLU Hardtop Wranglers will begin production later this fall at Jeep’s Toledo, Ohio facility.



Now the good news for those interested in that style Wrangler, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may move its production date up to October 30th instead of November 13th. Though not set in any kind of concrete, an earlier production date means those ordering would potentially see the first JL Wranglers in early to mid December if FCA keeps its current six-week delivery lead time. Following the hardtop release, the JLU with a soft top is set to start production December 11.



However, the bad news does come in waves – at least what JL Wrangler Forums is stating.



First, there will not be any diesel option available until at least August 2018, so potential JL purchasers will have to be content with the 3.6L Pentastar with Electronic Start/Stop if they want an early version JL.



Now, FCA does plan to have a mild hybrid 2.0L Belt-driven Integrated Started Generator (BSG) engine as another power plant option, but that one isn’t expected until Spring.



Speaking of Spring, that is about when FCA will apparently produce the two-door JL version, beginning with the hardtop and Pentastar engine in February and then the soft top Wrangler in March.



As far as the JK Wrangler goes, we’ve been saying for awhile its lifespan will conclude at the end of March, when production ceases and the line begins retooling for the Scrambler truck. However, JL Wrangler Forums adds a bit of a wrinkle, claiming when this happens the JK Wrangler will be sold at a ‘heavily discounted’ sticker price.



What this means in terms of MSRP for JKs in March is unclear, but it can’t be good for those looking to trade in their current JK Wrangler for a JL.



Finally, the oft-talked about ‘Power’ soft top looks to head into production around the middle of May, while a redesigned 3.6L Pentastar with BSG should be available on JL Wranglers towards late October 2018.



Altogether, FCA is expecting the 2018 JL Wrangler to ship about 212,000 units, with an additional 30,000 diesel vehicles produced both domestically and for export.



Currently, FCA is on record that the JL will officially reveal November 27th during the Los Angeles Auto Show.



Projected Timeline



• Production date Nov. 13 (possible October 30) – will only begin for 3.6L ESS Hardtop JLU

• Nov. 27 - Scheduled reveal date for JL&JLU at the Los Angeles Auto Show

• Dec. 11 – JLU 3.6L ESS Soft and Dual Tops begin production.

• Feb 12, 2018 – JL 2-door 3.6L ESS Hardtop production begins.

• March 12, 2018 - JL 2-door 3.6L ESS Soft top production begins as well as 2.0L BSG with soft top.

• March 31, 2018 – JK ends production. Sources say JK will be ‘heavily discounted’ at this point.

• May 14, 2018 – JL and JLU with Powertop soft top enter production.

• Aug 6, 2018 – JL and JLU 3.0L diesel ESS enter production.

• Oct 29, 2018 – JL and JLU 3.6L with BSG begin production.



