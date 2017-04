Racing my 2.4L KJ at Mallala So last weekend i was invited to the open day at Mallala motorsport park.



Thought i would take a look and watch the brother race around in his black BMW. One thing lead to another and i was out there with the Cherokee.



Youtube Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rBucPBB4_Q

