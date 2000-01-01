Whats new for 2017 and 2018 With SUV sales booming in most major markets, it’s little wonder Jeep’s turning out to be the crown jewel of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles portfolio.



Jeep’s global sales in 2016 reached 1.41 million units, an impressive 12 percent rise on 2015’s record result.



Jeep in recent years has focused on renewing and expanding its smaller offerings, with 2017 seeing a redesigned Compass introduced. There are bigger Jeeps in the works, though these, like a redesigned Grand Cherokee mid-sizer and new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs, are still a couple of years off.



If you’re in the market for a new Jeep today, here’s what you can look forward to in the showroom. Jeep finally thinks it has a Compass that points true north. When the compact crossover first debuted alongside the Patriot for the 2007 model year, it was all wrong. The original Compass didn't look like a Jeep, didn't have any off-road credibility, and wasn't remotely fun to drive. It was, by all accounts, a failure. A mid-cycle refresh helped matters in 2011, and the addition of a six-speed automatic to replace the unloved CVT made 2014 and later models the best of the breed. Until now, that is.



2017 Jeep Renegade:

• Keyless Go now standard.

• HID headlights and automatic high-beam headlights now available.

• Altitude and Deserthawk special-edition models introduced.



2017 Jeep Compass:

• Redesigned model introduced for 2017.

• Features inline-4, standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

• Front-wheel-drive models can be equipped with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.

• Four-wheel-drive models can be equipped with a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic.

• Features Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk trim.

• Trailhawk features Jeep Active Drive Low four-wheel-drive system.

• Features Uconnect infotainment system.

• Previous-generation model to remain on sale in 2017 as Compass X.



2017 Jeep Cherokee:

• HID headlights now standard on all trim levels except Sport.

• Trailhawk trim gets more standard features including Nappa leather trim and heated and ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat.



2017 Jeep Wrangler:

• LED headlights and foglights now standard on Sahara and Rubicon trim and available on Sport and Sport S trim.

• Cold-weather package now available on Sport S and Rubicon trim.

• Redesigned model to be introduced for 2018.



2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee:

• Rearview camera and rear park sensors now standard.

• New Trailhawk and Summit trim introduced.

• Revised grille design on regular trim.

• Revised grille and front bumper on SRT trim.

• Trackhawk model with Hellcat supercharged V-8 to be introduced for 2018.



Share your thoughts below....

No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum Ausjeep Merchandise Jeep Tee Shirts __________________No.1 Aussie Jeep Forum AusJeepOffroad Merchandise 10'000 Club midlifemate.com Last edited by Jimmyb; 3 Hours Ago at 06:13 PM .