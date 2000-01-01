Hello fellow Grand owners,
I now have these exhaust's in stock again, we currently have 6 available.
The system is a 'Catback' meaning the DPF is NOT replaced as part of the system. We should have a DPF delete pipe available in the next month or so which will simply adapt to the vehicle and the catback system shown here.
The price for the catback system is $990
plus shipping, installation is available for $165 or can be done by the handy do-it-yourselfer in around an hour or so.
The system is stainless steel and comes with billet aluminium tips. I believe the tips are of a 'natural finish', meaning not anodized black as shown below.
I can be contacted on (03) 9793 1616, ask for Matt.