WK2 CRD 3" Catback exhaust - In stock Hello fellow Grand owners,



I now have these exhaust's in stock again, we currently have 6 available.



The system is a 'Catback' meaning the DPF is NOT replaced as part of the system. We should have a DPF delete pipe available in the next month or so which will simply adapt to the vehicle and the catback system shown here.



The price for the catback system is $990 plus shipping, installation is available for $165 or can be done by the handy do-it-yourselfer in around an hour or so.



The system is stainless steel and comes with billet aluminium tips. I believe the tips are of a 'natural finish', meaning not anodized black as shown below.



