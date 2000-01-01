 P0087 - Low Fuel Rail Pressure - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

1 Hour Ago
adzyJK
I just registered
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 6
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
P0087 - Low Fuel Rail Pressure
Hey guys,

I have been having a few small dramas lately and would like to know if anyone has had similar experiences. Or if any one has any advice to offer. (JK 2008 crd - manual)

For a while I have been getting intermittent P0087 - low fuel rail pressure error code and a sudden cut off of the engine. I changed the fuel pressure regulator on the fuel rail on the dealer's recommendation. It did not seem to solve the issue.

Changing the fuel filter seems to have had a positive effect, i.e. did not experience the issue for another 20,000km's. However the error has resurfaced, this time with not been able to drive the vehicle more than a couple km's before it cut off. Dealer couldn't replicate the issue and thus replaced the fuel filter.

I have read reports of the fuel filter head producing a leak, but upon inspection no leak is immediately visible.

When experiencing the issue not performance loss or unusual behavior is present, just a sudden engine cut off.

Does any one have any advice regarding the issue?

Cheers

