Jeep pickup to carry Scrambler badge, report says According to information obtained by the Jeep Scrambler Forum, Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup will be called the Scrambler -- recalling the original CJ-8 Scrambler, a long-wheelbase variant of the C-7 built from 1981 to 1986.













