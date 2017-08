Transmission Dipstick Fix I got sick of the transmission dipstick popping out on my 2006 Cherokee KJ 2.8

I got sick of the transmission dipstick popping out on my 2006 Cherokee KJ 2.8A simple free solution (until I get it replaced) is to get some wiring around it, to hold it in place.Some people cut it or bend it, but that is too much work and this took 5 minutes.Hope this helps someone.