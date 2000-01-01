 2 inch lift in Sydney - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


2 inch lift in Sydney
Hi All,

looking for a little advice, the shocks in the rear of my 2003 limited are stuffed and if I am going to drop the coin I was thinking of a 2-inch lift. I haven't got the space or tools to have a crack myself, so I am wondering if there is anywhere in Sydney that can be recommended not to screw you over on price and service wise. Or is this something I can do with my local mechanic? A 2 inch lift should mean that I don't have to screw with anything else in the set up?

thanks in advance
Brett

2" is ok without any further modification. Any mechanic should be able to do it without issues. One piece of advice would be to get new spring isolators as they can control the level of noise translated into the cabin.
thanks Skipper,

have a good one
Brett
Where in Sydney. I can recommend a couple of places
