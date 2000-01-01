2 inch lift in Sydney Hi All,



looking for a little advice, the shocks in the rear of my 2003 limited are stuffed and if I am going to drop the coin I was thinking of a 2-inch lift. I haven't got the space or tools to have a crack myself, so I am wondering if there is anywhere in Sydney that can be recommended not to screw you over on price and service wise. Or is this something I can do with my local mechanic? A 2 inch lift should mean that I don't have to screw with anything else in the set up?



thanks in advance

