Faulty wheel nuts It was time to replace the original rubber on my 2012 JKU so I decided to replace the stock rims with a set of 17X8 inch Dynamic steels.



I used a local Adelaide tyre shop that I have used many times before. They provided the tyres and sourced the rims through a local wholesaler.



All good so far but about a week later my arse cheeks were telling me that something down the back of the car was not as it should be. It was beginning to feel like I was driving on gravel. Then I started hearing a rubbing noise which quickly turned into a grinding noise.



I got it (SLOWLY) back to the tyre shop and when he gave the car a good shake you could see that the nuts were not holding the rim tightly onto the hub. The nuts were tight but only just holding the rim in place. They were tensioned up against the end of the wheel stud, not the rim.



He got the rep from the wholesaler out there pronto and his face went white. The supplied wheel nuts were a few mils shorter than they should be. This didn't affect the front wheels as they have studs that are a little shorter than the rear. He now has to find everyone that these nuts have been sold to and recall them.



The tyre guys were fantastic. They demanded that the wholesaler replace both rear rims, all wheel nuts and my rear wheel studs. Of course none of these items were available in Adelaide but to their credit they had them here from interstate by midday next day and I had my JK back by 3pm.



I'm just writing this in case anyone on the forum has had new steels fitted recently. If in doubt, check them out.



