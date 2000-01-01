 Faulty wheel nuts - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Advertisement

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > JK Wrangler
Reload this Page Faulty wheel nuts


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Rod Harrison's Avatar
Rod Harrison  Rod Harrison is online now
Established Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 111
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 0
Liked 3 Times in 2 Posts
Default Faulty wheel nuts
It was time to replace the original rubber on my 2012 JKU so I decided to replace the stock rims with a set of 17X8 inch Dynamic steels.

I used a local Adelaide tyre shop that I have used many times before. They provided the tyres and sourced the rims through a local wholesaler.

All good so far but about a week later my arse cheeks were telling me that something down the back of the car was not as it should be. It was beginning to feel like I was driving on gravel. Then I started hearing a rubbing noise which quickly turned into a grinding noise.

I got it (SLOWLY) back to the tyre shop and when he gave the car a good shake you could see that the nuts were not holding the rim tightly onto the hub. The nuts were tight but only just holding the rim in place. They were tensioned up against the end of the wheel stud, not the rim.

He got the rep from the wholesaler out there pronto and his face went white. The supplied wheel nuts were a few mils shorter than they should be. This didn't affect the front wheels as they have studs that are a little shorter than the rear. He now has to find everyone that these nuts have been sold to and recall them.

The tyre guys were fantastic. They demanded that the wholesaler replace both rear rims, all wheel nuts and my rear wheel studs. Of course none of these items were available in Adelaide but to their credit they had them here from interstate by midday next day and I had my JK back by 3pm.

I'm just writing this in case anyone on the forum has had new steels fitted recently. If in doubt, check them out.

Rod.
__________________
2012 JKU Wrangler
2015 WK Grand Cherokee.
Likes: (2)

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 10:59 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=