2015 WK weirdness
My son has a 2015 WK 3.6 Laredo that has been doing some weird stuff in the last few weeks.

He told me that at random times it would suddenly start flashing the dash on and off, turning on the wipers and cycling through a few error messages while setting of every dashboard alarm know to man. It would then return to normal leaving only the battery light lit on the dash until the car was restarted.

I spoke to the local dealership and we both agreed that it may be due to a low battery as this thing can sit unused for four or five weeks at a time.

I put a full charge in it on Wednesday and took it out yesterday to see if it was still playing up. It was.

After travelling about 10Kms the problem returned and got progressively worse during the day. It finally occured to me that it never happened when travelling in a straight line, only when accelerating out of a corner.

Finally as I was accelerating out of a roundabout it shut down completely. Engine stopped, Dash went out and no sign of any electrical power in the car what so ever.

I tried a few time while I was waiting for Jeep Assist, to get it back to life. It only came good when the "Techician" arrived. The dash came back on and it started with no problems.

It's been towed to the dealership but they don't fill me with confidence. I some how think they don't believe me. Have any of you guys come across anything similar?

Rod.
Default
One more thing. I put my analyzer on it a few time and nothing shows up. Same happened for the guy who came out from Jeep assist.

Rod
Default
Loose earth cable?
Default
Quote:
Originally Posted by Benn0 View Post
Loose earth cable?

Yeah, that was my first thought. I'll let the dealer chase it as it's under warranty. I only put this up because I've read other accounts of WKs behaving strangely.

I'll stick to my JK.

Rod.
