WH superlift Hey guys.

Just ordered a superlift for my WH after much thinking I finally took the leap. I was wondering for anyone that's done the install themselves. Any tips or tricks you could recommend. I've put suspension in my old JK wrangler before but never a IFS vehicle. So any tricks to help me ease my pain would be great!