Anybody been to Potts Mtn Jeep trail ? Need info I'm planning a trip to Potts Mtn jeep trail and was wondering if someone could tell me if there are bypasses for the mud/water holes ? I've done my share of mudding and these days I don't like to submerge the jeep anymore. Also , I know there is The Pines campground at the trail but was wondering if someone could tell me if there were places you could pitch a tent along the trail because I prefer a sperate site over a community csmpground.

