2011 Intake Manifold





Trying to decide whether to keep this for my engine rebuild or just use my original '00 manifold with longer runners, low end torque.



The '00 4.7 torque maxes at 3500rpm.



Would anyone have a hp/torque curve diag for the later WH 4.7? I could not find any on google or AJOR.



At what rpm is max torque for the later 2010 4.7 ?



