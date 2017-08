Wanted LH front inner fender support To Suit: JK 2008 JKU Location: Toowoomba Qld Wanted LH front inner fender support.

May purchase hole fender or full set if price is right.

As someone backed into mine while parked and it has been broken/Cracked

Please advise if you have one or set and how much

As I like STD look and don’t need aftermarket fenders at this stage happy to pick up as far as Gold coast.

If aftermarket show picture

Cheers for any assistance.

JKU CRD Auto, AEV Front Bar 285 70R 17 tyres- CRDSTU Lift kit.

- just do it - no guts no glory.