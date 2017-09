4 30 x 9.50 x r15 BFG mud terrain Asking Price: offers To Suit: Came off an XJ Size: 30 x 9.50 x r15 Condition: new condition Location: Crestmead Brisbane 4 new BFG mud terrain tyres mounted on standard Jeep rims. They've only done about 10km, still with makers nipples on tread.

Open to offers because I need them gone.

Local pick up or buyer to arrange shipping and be responsible for any damage in transit as I don't have the means to package them.



