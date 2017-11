DIY Parcel Shelf/Tool Box Good Morning/Evening,



I use my jeep as a Daily Driver and need some sort of privacy in the back for when i'm hauling items.



This is what I made, Utilizing the space over the wheel arch and making a strange shaped/angled box it ended up working nicely.



I store stuff in the parcel box (???), under the sp[are wheel, towing and ropes stuff goes IN the spare wheel and tools i use often when working on the jeep go in the Ammo Can.



So far its working out nicely for me



