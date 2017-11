Auto electrician Sydney Anyone know of a good auto electrician in Sydney that is good with JK?



My mate has electrical leak somewhere and the dealer in chillies had his car for the last 2 years in and out and can't figure it out.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Anyone know of a good auto electrician in Sydney that is good with JK?My mate has electrical leak somewhere and the dealer in chillies had his car for the last 2 years in and out and can't figure it out.Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

GO ANYWHERE GO JEEP!



www.ironrockoffroad.com __________________GO ANYWHERE GO JEEP!