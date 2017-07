Spark plugs Hey guys, whats the interval for changing the plugs on the 3.6?



My service book and mechanic say its the 47,000 service they are due to be changed, but ive just noticed it doesnt list the 3.6 motor. I do have a 2012/13 crossover model so thats where jeep probably didnt print the correct book for the vehicle.



