Hi there,
I drive a 2013 JK 2-door Wrangler. I was picking up a soft top from someone that I found on Gumtree and the guy happened to have some Dobinsons
springs, suitable for a 2 inch lift, that he sold me for $100.
I took the car to a Suspension place in Wangara, WA (north of Perth) and the guy offered to fit them and new shocks, so I said go ahead. As far as I know that was all he fitted - the new springs and shocks. These were the brand
of shocks he fitted.
Not knowing too much about all this, I paid and drove off. Car feels fine and looks great. However, whenever I look at lift kits they always include lots of other bits and pieces, like rear swaybar links, heavy duty rear trackbar axle bracket, bumpstop extensions, etc, but usually NO shocks.
So my question is, should I have done it with a kit and did I need shocks at all?
Has he done the right thing by me or just grabbed my cash?
Also, who are the best people around Perth to take the car to for some good advice about this and related matters (tires, wheels, etc.).
Cheers