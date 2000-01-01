



As for the other bits, if you look closely you will or should at any rate be able to see the wheels are no longer centered under the jeep (hangs out more on one side than the other), the control arm angles are a little steeper, steering geometry has changed a little (stepper angles). The extra bits on the kits help with these things (drop this, extend that just to try and level things out but ARB for example have most of this as optional on their 2" kit). The good news is that all the extra bits are easy to get a hold of, you just need to decide what you want.



