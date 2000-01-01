 JK Lift and Suspension Question - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

Cool JK Lift and Suspension Question
Hi there,

I drive a 2013 JK 2-door Wrangler. I was picking up a soft top from someone that I found on Gumtree and the guy happened to have some Dobinsons springs, suitable for a 2 inch lift, that he sold me for $100.

I took the car to a Suspension place in Wangara, WA (north of Perth) and the guy offered to fit them and new shocks, so I said go ahead. As far as I know that was all he fitted - the new springs and shocks. These were the brand of shocks he fitted.

Not knowing too much about all this, I paid and drove off. Car feels fine and looks great. However, whenever I look at lift kits they always include lots of other bits and pieces, like rear swaybar links, heavy duty rear trackbar axle bracket, bumpstop extensions, etc, but usually NO shocks.

So my question is, should I have done it with a kit and did I need shocks at all?
Has he done the right thing by me or just grabbed my cash?

Also, who are the best people around Perth to take the car to for some good advice about this and related matters (tires, wheels, etc.).

Cheers

Most descent kits will come with shocks, others are either not complete or will simply not perform as well in terms of downward travel. It is as simple as this, you went up in height, you want some extra droop or flex then you need a shock that is longer or it will simply bottom out early and limit travel. Were you ripped off? i guess it depends on what you paid...

As for the other bits, if you look closely you will or should at any rate be able to see the wheels are no longer centered under the jeep (hangs out more on one side than the other), the control arm angles are a little steeper, steering geometry has changed a little (stepper angles). The extra bits on the kits help with these things (drop this, extend that just to try and level things out but ARB for example have most of this as optional on their 2" kit). The good news is that all the extra bits are easy to get a hold of, you just need to decide what you want.

As for where to take her, have you looked at the vendor section? for parts the crew at SBR have been great with me
