I bought a Jeep - NTK Sensors in OZ? Hi,

I bought a 2003 WJ Overland V8. 135kms.... Here's a recent picture after having a local dealer drop all the fluids and service it for me... (cough).







The beast is bog stock, driven by a female school teacher to and from work, which was just down the road since new. I bought it as a bit of a project and weekend toy so plenty of mods coming it's way.



This is my 3rd Jeep, 2nd WJ.



I had a quick look through the last few pages and while I'm sure it's been mentioned to no end I'm looking to buy a full set of NTK (NGK) O2 sensors.



