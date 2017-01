Battery lugs On 2012 in case theres differences, how do the bloody things tighten? My negative is loose and I have the one bolt on it done up pretty bloody tight, I thought I might have been missing one but can't even see where another would go. I did swap to a d34 yellow top a while ago, could it be smaller terminals or something? On 2012 in case theres differences, how do the bloody things tighten? My negative is loose and I have the one bolt on it done up pretty bloody tight, I thought I might have been missing one but can't even see where another would go. I did swap to a d34 yellow top a while ago, could it be smaller terminals or something?