Upgrading to WK2 I have been looking at a few used Wk's and tossing up between a 2014 Laredo with 40k for around $37k and a 2013 Limited with 58k for roughly the same.

How do these compare?

To confuse the issue I can get a new 2016 Laredo for $48.5k on road.

Anything special to consider with 2013 modesl (8speed)? Were there any problems in early WK2's that might have been resolved in 2014? Or vice versa?

The new one is tempting, but having to find an extra $10k plus is a bit of a problem, although perhaps worth it in the long run? If I bought a new one, I would probably keep it at least 10 yrs at around 15k a year. I have been looking at a few used Wk's and tossing up between a 2014 Laredo with 40k for around $37k and a 2013 Limited with 58k for roughly the same.How do these compare?To confuse the issue I can get a new 2016 Laredo for $48.5k on road.Anything special to consider with 2013 modesl (8speed)? Were there any problems in early WK2's that might have been resolved in 2014? Or vice versa?The new one is tempting, but having to find an extra $10k plus is a bit of a problem, although perhaps worth it in the long run? If I bought a new one, I would probably keep it at least 10 yrs at around 15k a year.

CRDV6 2006 Laredo CRD Navigator __________________CRDV6 2006 Laredo CRD Navigator