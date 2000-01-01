Gearbox Fluid Change Hi,



I just bought a project 99 TJ Wrangler Sport.

It's the 4.0L with 5 speed manual.

I assume that means it has the AX-15 from my research.

I have been preparing to replace all filters and fluids but got held up on the manual transmission fluid change.

Some things saying use gl4 fluid only, others saying use certain gl5, and others saying use 10/30W engine oil... and then seeing some of those turn around and say it eventually shifted worse later.



Has anyone ever decided the best option by general consensus?



The gears are shifting smoothly so I don't want to make it worse.



