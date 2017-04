Mickey Thompson 33" Baha MTZ X 5 tyres Asking Price: $1,000 To Suit: Jeep Size: 33 x 12.5" Condition: Almost new Location: Brisbane I bought these superb tyres for over $2,500 and only used them once for a trip. One is still brand new. They come with Cheviot American Racing Alloy rims and looked fantastic on my Jeep TJ Wrangler. I am moving house in 2 weeks and need these gone. Your chance to get some almost new tyres and rims for a bargain. I will be putting them on eBay and Gumtree soon, but hoping that a fellow Jeeper will put them to good use I bought these superb tyres for over $2,500 and only used them once for a trip. One is still brand new. They come with Cheviot American Racing Alloy rims and looked fantastic on my Jeep TJ Wrangler. I am moving house in 2 weeks and need these gone. Your chance to get some almost new tyres and rims for a bargain. I will be putting them on eBay and Gumtree soon, but hoping that a fellow Jeeper will put them to good use __________________

Supercharged TJ on 35/14.5" Nitto Mud Grapplers