I've been looking at reverse camera kits for the KK for ages but none that I've seen will be a fit for a KK Sport. The remote rear-view mirror kits seem the most appropriate but the mounting place for the camera does not suit our cars at all. Have any of you blokes found a decent kit that will not break the budget and are pretty easy to install?