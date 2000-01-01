 TJ Hard Top - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default TJ Hard Top
Asking Price: $750
Condition: great excet 1 shattered side window(glass still intact)
Location: SOUTH BRISBANE
is in great condition, was storing to put on sons car.
car is now gone (traded in).
tinted windows.
gas struts all work great.
Tan in colour ( I was going to paint it black with plasti dip, easy to do at home & easy removable)
hard top has 1 shattered side window (I have been quoted $175 to repair.)
buyer to collect ( I couldn't be bothered mucking around wit arranging freight)
It was put on hold by another forum member but he has not contacted.
just want it gone & I need the $$$ for something else.
I'm selling it cheap, You guys know what they are worth so don't bother trying to negotiate a price.. it I$ what it I$.
can TXT pics.
not n forum that often now, so if your interested just call me as a PM may miss out.

Ian McClenahan.
bdo@uv4x4.com.au
0428422749
Greenbank, south Brisbane QLD.
