TJ Hard Top Asking Price: $750 Condition: great excet 1 shattered side window(glass still intact) Location: SOUTH BRISBANE is in great condition, was storing to put on sons car.

car is now gone (traded in).

tinted windows.

gas struts all work great.

Tan in colour ( I was going to paint it black with plasti dip, easy to do at home & easy removable)

hard top has 1 shattered side window (I have been quoted $175 to repair.)

buyer to collect ( I couldn't be bothered mucking around wit arranging freight)

It was put on hold by another forum member but he has not contacted.

just want it gone & I need the $$$ for something else.

I'm selling it cheap, You guys know what they are worth so don't bother trying to negotiate a price.. it I$ what it I$.

can TXT pics.

not n forum that often now, so if your interested just call me as a PM may miss out.



Ian McClenahan.

bdo@uv4x4.com.au

0428422749

