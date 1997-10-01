 Broken Spark Plug #1 - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

USA4X4
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > XJ / MJ Cherokee
Reload this Page Broken Spark Plug #1


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
werd  werd is offline
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Posts: 400
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 152
Liked 92 Times in 47 Posts
Default Broken Spark Plug #1
So I have a problem with the number one spark plug. The ceramic on the electrode is breaking. Around the beginning of 2016, I put in six champion spark plugs. In September 2016, number one broke. I put this down to a faulty plug.
Replaced with NGK. Now, five months later it has happened again. The ceramic on the electrode has cracked again on number. The gap was huge. About 1.5mm.
Checked the other five champion plugs. They were still good and didn't need adjustment.
So, why is number one plug breaking. Is it just a bad couple of plugs?
__________________
"I'm not fixing it, I'm improving it!"

Jeep Cherokee XJ 10/1997

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
awg  awg is online now
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Posts: 359
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 43
Liked 156 Times in 97 Posts
Default
it suggests either too much heat, or coolant is entering that cylinder

if its too hot, maybe too lean due to a weak injector, vacuum hose situation, or poor coolant flow around that cylinder

I would perform a compression test, which may pick up a head gasket leakage
__________________
Black '96 4.0 Sports auto, 310k+
White '96 4.0 Limited auto 266k 3" lift
Likes: (1)
Sponsored Posts
  #3  
Old 29 Minutes Ago
rustynuts's Avatar
rustynuts  rustynuts is online now
Full Flexer
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Sydney northern beaches
Posts: 1,485
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Likes: 2,184
Liked 776 Times in 436 Posts
Default
Kinda looks like a sign of detonation maybe in that cylinder. Maybe a blocked injector or more compression on crap fuel in that cylinder.
Try to get your hands on an inferred heat gun and see if there is a difference in your exhaust pipe temperature from port to port.
I doubt two sets of plugs could be at fault with the same symptoms on the same cylinder in a short space of time.
__________________
Go hard. You can rest when you die
"98 XJ. RE 3.5 inch lift. Dana 44. 31's
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On


AUSJEEPOFFROAD TEE SHIRTS


All times are GMT +10. The time now is 11:03 AM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=