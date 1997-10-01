Broken Spark Plug #1 So I have a problem with the number one spark plug. The ceramic on the electrode is breaking. Around the beginning of 2016, I put in six champion spark plugs. In September 2016, number one broke. I put this down to a faulty plug.

Replaced with NGK. Now, five months later it has happened again. The ceramic on the electrode has cracked again on number. The gap was huge. About 1.5mm.

Checked the other five champion plugs. They were still good and didn't need adjustment.

Jeep Cherokee XJ 10/1997