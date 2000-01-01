 Uneek or Gobi roof rack? - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

DoubleBlackOffroad
  #1  
Old 1 Hour Ago
Ozian
Ozian  Ozian is offline
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: North Brisbane, Qld
Uneek or Gobi roof rack?
After a 6+ hour trip in my 2014 JKUS with three adults, one 11 year old child, a rather large 10 month old Great Dane cross, luggage for 4 days and Christmas presents, I've decided it's time to get a roof rack to avoid future extended stays at a mental health facility.

I've narrowed down to the Uneek or Gobi Stealth racks, and with DBOR's current special that includes the ladder and wind deflector for free on the Gobi they are within a couple of bucks of each other. I like the look of the Gobi better than Uneek, but Uneek looks to have slightly stronger hoops and includes the quick release (use the soft top most of the year). I'm not planning on carrying massive loads, but will be adding an awning and mounts for shovel and possibly hi-lift jack.

So, just looking for people's experience with either/both products. Experience with either in relation to noise, versatility, quality issues would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks all!
Cheers,
Ian
2014 JKU in Hydro Blue - "Willy"
Previous Jeeps: 1998 TJ Sport, 1999 XJ Cherokee
Last edited by Ozian; 45 Minutes Ago at 06:57 PM.

  #2  
Old 1 Hour Ago
samft
Join Date: Jun 2011
Location: Perth
Default
i think the gobi leans on the car for support
the uneek flexes a bit as part of how it's designed (it doesn't touch the car)

i think in the case of a malfunction/overload/big bumps, this means the uneek is less likely to cause damage

also check you can mount on whatever rear bar you have or might get in future




personally i have ordered the AEV rhino rack which mounts to the roll cage through the roof, the frontrunner rack is similar

more strength but at the expense of drilling the top and not being able to remove it easily, I want it for a roof top tent though so strength is more important

the rhino rack backbone looks decent if you don't like the outer-cage design but still want to be able to take the hard top off (probably less strong than a roll cage rack)

uneek and gobi are obviously compatible with the soft top though

I feel like the uneek will rattle less once it gets old!
  #3  
Old 1 Hour Ago
YamahaDOC
Join Date: Oct 2014
Default
I've done the reasearch a while ago and concluded the Gobi is the best available for strength, function, re sale and especially looks.
