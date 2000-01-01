Uneek or Gobi roof rack? After a 6+ hour trip in my 2014 JKUS with three adults, one 11 year old child, a rather large 10 month old Great Dane cross, luggage for 4 days and Christmas presents, I've decided it's time to get a roof rack to avoid future extended stays at a mental health facility.



I've narrowed down to the Uneek or Gobi Stealth racks, and with DBOR's current special that includes the ladder and wind deflector for free on the Gobi they are within a couple of bucks of each other. I like the look of the Gobi better than Uneek, but Uneek looks to have slightly stronger hoops and includes the quick release (use the soft top most of the year). I'm not planning on carrying massive loads, but will be adding an awning and mounts for shovel and possibly hi-lift jack.



So, just looking for people's experience with either/both products. Experience with either in relation to noise, versatility, quality issues would be greatly appreciated.



